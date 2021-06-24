The post-presidency Donald Trump autopsy already shows signs of becoming a distinct subgenre – and in good news for future scholars, many of the myriad books on the way will benefit from the insight of the president himself.

According to one report, Mr Trump has already given more than 22 interviews for 17 books that will examine the last four years, speaking on the record much of the time and even inviting some favoured authors down to his encampment at Mar-a-Lago for extended sessions.

And among the authors he’s spoken to are reportedly some of the most uncompromising reporters of the Trump era: The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, for one, and Michael Wolff, author of the excoriating 2018 expose Fire and Fury.