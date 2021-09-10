Twenty years ago, I sat marooned in a hotel room in Los Angeles watching scenes of utter panic and devastation unfold on every television channel. In a room upstairs one of my best friends was dying of cancer.

I don’t think I’ve learned anything more important in life than what I experienced in a few days in September 2001.

Witnessing my friend’s final days back then means I have no fear of dying. The end of life is just another moment in time, but for the survivors of the attack on the World Trade Centre, the long-term impact on their health has been profound. Cancers and respiratory diseases continue to cause early death and physical impairment.