his week marks the 75th anniversary of the first CARE package being sent from the US to Europe to help families suffering at the end of the Second World War. Around 400,000 packages eventually arrived in the UK, highlighting that the international community was there for us when we needed them most, and now it would be a dereliction of duty if we fail to do the same.

It’s late in the day, but there is still time for the prime minister, Boris Johnson, to change his mind on cutting foreign aid, and I believe he might.

Why? Because it’s only just dawning on him just how terrible the impact of these cuts would be in practice. Despite the lack of transparency from the Foreign Office, it is now becoming clear to those of us working on the “frontline” of international development that these aid cuts will, tragically, cost hundreds of thousands of lives.