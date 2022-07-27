Amazon Prime subscribers around the world woke to an email this week about a price hike in their subscription fees.

It might only sound a small amount – £1 extra a month (12.5 per cent more) – if you pay monthly, where fees increase from £7.99 to £8.99. But it’s an added 20 per cent for annual membership which will rise from £79 to £95. Amazon says this new price will apply on or after 15 September 2022 on the date of a Prime member’s next renewal.

This is the first time since 2014 that Prime fees have increased. That is eight years, and rarely anywhere in life will you see a cost stagnation across nearly a decade. But then, not many other services are owned by the richest man in the world.