More than 26 years ago, at what was the world’s first Conference of the Parties (Cop) summit on climate change in Berlin, diplomats and others were impressed by a rising star in German politics who was then serving as the country’s minister of environment.

The minister, who was elected by acclamation to preside over the summit, seemed to understand the gravity and significance of the meeting. According to a summary of her opening speech, she described climate protection as one of the world’s greatest political challenges, and noted that industrialised nations’ obligations were inadequate, and that major shifts must be put into place.

Angela Merkel, then a 40-year-old quantum physicist turned politician, quietly built alliances, hammered out details along the sidelines of the summit and won over sceptics to get a climate deal signed. It would later be hailed as the future German chancellor’s first successful foray into international diplomacy. It would not be her last.