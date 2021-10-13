It is often said that the hardest job in government is home secretary’s but when money is under the microscope that title almost certainly belongs to the chancellor. Poor Rishi Sunak is forever batting away constant requests for cash injections.

If it's not Covid, its energy companies and countless other things. It’s very hard to be popular in such tight circumstances, when you’re the only person saying “No”.

Is it any wonder that a source at Her Majesty’s Treasury reportedly hit out at the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, when on Kwarteng said he’d been engaging with Rishi’s department on support for energy intensive industries. The source claimed “it was not the first time" Kwarteng "has made things up in interviews”, well if that doesn’t deserve an eyes emoji followed by fire what else could possibly reach the benchmark?