Boris Johnson will be gone in the New Year ​if he can’t polish up his image

Voters thought they were getting a diamond, but are realising the prime minister is an all too typical Tory

Monday 27 December 2021 10:32
<p>‘Thanks to a steady stream of sleaze, scandal and Covid-rule breaking parties in Number 10 Downing Street and other government offices, brand Boris has acquired a thick coat of tarnish’ </p>

Get set for the Boris Johnson’s New Year reboot, with headlines about exciting new initiatives, probably already being written by the right-wing press, leavened with the inevitable culture war rubbish. Don’t forget that.

Expect to see some fresh faces at Number 10 too, as if replacing a bloke no one’s heard of as chief of staff will banish the frustration, drift and dismal economic news. And cure Covid while we’re at it.

All this is magical thinking of the worst kind. Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson. Putting a bunch of new people around him, and spinning a few yarns for the Daily Telegraph, is going to change precisely nothing.

