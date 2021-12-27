Get set for the Boris Johnson’s New Year reboot, with headlines about exciting new initiatives, probably already being written by the right-wing press, leavened with the inevitable culture war rubbish. Don’t forget that.

Expect to see some fresh faces at Number 10 too, as if replacing a bloke no one’s heard of as chief of staff will banish the frustration, drift and dismal economic news. And cure Covid while we’re at it.

All this is magical thinking of the worst kind. Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson. Putting a bunch of new people around him, and spinning a few yarns for the Daily Telegraph, is going to change precisely nothing.