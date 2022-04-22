The prime minister’s most heartfelt answer to journalists at his news conference in Delhi came in reply to a question about suggestions from British intelligence officials that the war in Ukraine could last until the end of next year, and that Russia could win.

“Yes, that is a realistic possibility, of course,” said Boris Johnson. Vladimir Putin has a “huge army” and the course of the war is unpredictable, he said, despite the “incredible heroism” of the Ukrainians.

It was as if he was speaking of his own war with his party. He intended still to be prime minister by Diwali, in October, he said in answer to another question, but he implied that, despite his willingness to fight, he had to be realistic about his unpredictable prospects. His enemies in parliament have a huge army and a lot of heavy weapons.