With the G7 summit looming next week, there’s much speculation about the role of prime minister Boris Johnson’s new wife, Carrie Johnson. I’m sure she’s intelligent and especially concerned about environmental issues but I hope (on this occasion) she keeps her opinions to herself.

In fact, why are the spouses of the leaders of these powerful countries turning up at all? Can they not manage to be apart for three whole days?

In 2021, it does seem utterly superfluous. A waste of security – not to mention all the attendant costs such as accommodation, catering and travel. Am I the only person who wonders whether these events actually achieve anything that couldn’t be accomplished via a conference call?