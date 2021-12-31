Keir Starmer starts the new year on a high note. Not only has Labour opened a six-point lead over the Tories in the opinion polls, but they are starting to put him ahead of Boris Johnson as the most capable prime minister.

It’s the first time Labour has been ahead on this question since 2008, when Gordon Brown was in Downing Street, according to Ipsos MORI. Starmer is well ahead on having sound judgment, being honest and in touch with ordinary people. But Johnson still enjoys a lead on being good in a crisis, having a lot of personality and being patriotic.

In his reshuffle in November, Starmer finally put in place the shadow cabinet he wanted last May, when his shake-up was derailed by his attempt to demote Angela Rayner. His new team has had an impressive start and, for the first time under Starmer’s leadership, Labour looks capable of becoming a government-in-waiting.