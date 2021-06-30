Boris Johnson hit the wrong note on personal sacrifices during Covid

Keir Starmer is usually the robotic one, while Boris Johnson, however clownish, tends to come across as the more empathetic humanoid. Today’s Prime Minister’s Questions saw the roles reversed. After initially asking about the departure of Matt Hancock as health secretary, Starmer asked a question about the terrible story of Ollie Bibby, whose family were not allowed to visit him because of Covid rules as he was dying of leukaemia.

This turned the abstract criticism of Hancock for breaking the rules into a human story. Until that point, the prime minister had deflected the charge that he hadn’t got rid of his health secretary quickly enough by saying, in effect, “He’s gone now, what more do you want?” He had Sajid Javid, the replacement, sitting next him as a visual aid to make the point.

But now he faced an emotional test. The robot in the prime minister detected the threat and flicked the tone switch: “We all share the grief and pain of Ollie and his family and millions of people up and down the country who endured the privations that this country has been through.” Unfortunately, the switch didn’t stay on “mournfully serious” for long enough. In the next breath Johnson reverted to the question of why he hadn’t sacked Hancock immediately, and said that, “instead of focusing on stuff going on within the Westminster bubble, we are focusing on rolling out vaccines”.