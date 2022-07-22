I’ve now watched seven prime ministers depart the stage in my time at Westminster, and felt some sympathy at a human level for all of them except one. Boris Johnson’s actions since being toppled have been the polar opposite of the dignified exit managed by Margaret Thatcher, John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May.

I’m sad to be feeling like this. As a fellow journalist, I knew Johnson well enough to straighten his tie for the photo when I interviewed him as he ran for re-election as London mayor. “Bloody Independent smartening me up now!” he laughed. I didn’t realise the wonky tie was part of his act.

Unlike his predecessors, Johnson has shown not an ounce of contrition, no apologies for his errors of judgement, let alone acknowledge he was economical with the truth. He clung to power for longer than any other PM would have done in the same circumstances – even, briefly, after the resignations of 50 ministers. As ever, hoping something would turn up; for the first time, it didn’t.