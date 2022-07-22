Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Westminster

Boris Johnson could avoid the big mistake of previously ousted PMs but it’s unlikely

Boris Johnson will not resist the temptation to wait for the call to return that will never come, writes Andrew Grice

Friday 22 July 2022 15:00
Comments
<p>Unlike his predecessors, Johnson has shown not an ounce of contrition</p>

Unlike his predecessors, Johnson has shown not an ounce of contrition

(PA Wire)

I’ve now watched seven prime ministers depart the stage in my time at Westminster, and felt some sympathy at a human level for all of them except one. Boris Johnson’s actions since being toppled have been the polar opposite of the dignified exit managed by Margaret Thatcher, John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May.

I’m sad to be feeling like this. As a fellow journalist, I knew Johnson well enough to straighten his tie for the photo when I interviewed him as he ran for re-election as London mayor. “Bloody Independent smartening me up now!” he laughed. I didn’t realise the wonky tie was part of his act.

Unlike his predecessors, Johnson has shown not an ounce of contrition, no apologies for his errors of judgement, let alone acknowledge he was economical with the truth. He clung to power for longer than any other PM would have done in the same circumstances – even, briefly, after the resignations of 50 ministers. As ever, hoping something would turn up; for the first time, it didn’t.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in