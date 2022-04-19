Boris Johnson understands the reality of his position – that he is prime minister only as long as Conservative MPs continue to support him. He knows that they came close to getting rid of him in January, and that he was saved more by luck than by anything he did.

He knows that there is now insufficient appetite for a change of leadership and that there is no alternative Tory prime minister who currently threatens his hold on the post. But he has a keener sense than many commentators that he needs to work constantly to keep persuading them that he is their best bet, and that a leadership challenge is not in their individual interests.

I expected Johnson to repeat his apology from a week ago, when he received a penalty notice for breaking lockdown law. Then he said he “respected” the outcome of the police investigation, with the unmistakable implication that he didn’t agree with it.