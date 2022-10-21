Will Boris Johnson shy away from a contest at the last moment – again?

We will discover our fate as a nation at 2pm on Monday – at the latest. We may find out our fate before then if, as I suspect, Boris Johnson decides not to put his name forward. It would not be the first time that he had withdrawn from a contest in which he risked being humiliated.

In 2016 he stunned the political world by declaring, at the launch of his campaign for the Conservative leadership, that “that person” – he had just listed the qualities needed to be prime minister – “cannot be me”. Michael Gove had scuppered his plan for a clear run at the post-referendum premiership.

If Johnson has not reached the same conclusion before 2pm on Monday, there will be only one number that matters. Has he managed to sign up 100 Tory MPs to support his nomination for the leadership, or not?