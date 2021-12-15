A word of warning to those looking to topple Boris Johnson

For the political understudies in cabinet waiting in the wings to finally get a chance at the leading role, be warned: “The hand that wields the knife will never wear the crown.”

This old proverb and cliche in Westminster circles is used to make ambitious “PMs in waiting” think twice before upending the system. It’s in reference to the then deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine, who broke rank and finally challenged a dominant Mrs Thatcher to a leadership contest. He won in a sense – he got rid of her – but only for John Major to be her replacement. Galling.

The latest set of egos are currently manoeuvering to take advantage of Boris Johnson’s travails. The Sunday newspapers, a favoured receptacle for insider tidbits, were full of insinuations that this cabinet minister or that was in advanced preparations for their tenure at the top. Apparently, Liz Truss has donors lined up to support her. I wonder if her supposed donors have hedged and are also supporting two or three other candidates, too? A tactic that has been cruelly deployed in previous contests.