I am no great romantic. I do not read long saccharine novels about everlasting love. I do not watch comedies and dramas in which enemies, colleagues or friends slowly but surely realise that they were meant for each other. They’ve never appealed to me.

Still, even my icy heart struggled to steady itself over the weekend. I thought I could not be swayed by declarations of true and passionate devotion, but I was proved wrong. Take this tweet by former cabinet minister Geoffrey Cox:

“A thoughtful, wise and statesmanlike decision by Boris Johnson to withdraw, reflecting the qualities that made so many of us originally put our faith in him three years ago. Putting the country and the party first.”