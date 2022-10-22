Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boris Johnson hits 100 nominations needed to stand for prime minister, supporter says

Meeting threshold would get former PM’s name onto the ballot paper on Monday

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Saturday 22 October 2022 15:32
Comments
Tories must not return to ‘soap opera of Partygate’ under Boris Johnson, warns Dominic Raab

A close ally of Boris Johnson has claimed that he has passed the threshold of 100 MPs’ support needed to allow him to join the battle to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister.

In a message which electrified the contest for the Conservative leadership, Tory MP Sir James Duddridge tweeted: “New - Boris Johnson has more than 100 backers.”

The claim came shortly after the former PM arrived back in the UK from a Caribbean holiday, amid expectations he will soon declare his intention to make a remarkable return to Downing Street less than two months after handing over to Ms Truss.

Public endorsements of Mr Johnson remain well short of the crucial 100 figure, with just 58 Conservative MPs having put their names behind his bid by Saturday afternoon.

Leadership rival Rishi Sunak has already comfortably surpassed the threshold for getting his name onto the ballot paper by the deadline of 2pm on Monday.

With Penny Mordaunt - the only contender so far to announce her candidacy - lagging behind on 25 nominations, the Johnson camp’s claim sets the scene for a two-horse race to be decided by Tory members.

While MPs will vote on candidates who clear the nomination hurdle on Monday, their vote on the final two contenders is only indicative, leaving the final decision to an online ballot of members to conclude on Friday.

Recommended

However, it is thought that an overwhelming victory for one candidate in the indicative vote may persuade the runner-up to pull out.

It is unclear why such a large proportion of Mr Johnson’s backers appear unwilling to go public with their support, with suspicions that they may be keeping open the option of switching to Sunak if he looks like being the runaway winner.

Recommended

Polling suggests that Mr Johnson may have a strong chance of winning the final members’ ballot even if he finishes second to the former chancellor on MPs’ votes.

It had been thought he may not even announce his candidacy until he was confident of securing 100 nominations, in order to avoid damaging his own reputation as an election winner.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in