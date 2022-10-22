Sir Roger Gale says he will 'resign the whip' if Boris Johnson returns as prime minister.

The North Thanet MP appeared on LBC where he echoed the views he shared on social media earlier in the day.

“I was a member of the Conservative Party before Mr Johnson was born. I shall die a Conservative. My wife and I have given over 100 years of service to our party,” he said.

“I would have to resign the Conservative whip and I’ve made that very clear.”

He is supporting Penny Mordaunt.

