Boris Johnson news – live: Former PM lands in UK as Rishi Sunak leads race to No 10
Johnson tells ally ‘we are going to do this’ as rival Rishi Sunak is first to hit 100 nominations
Liz Truss resigns as PM after just 45 days in Downing Street
Boris Johnson has landed in the UK after flying back from his Caribbean holiday in the expectation of launching a bid to replace Liz Truss in Downing Street just weeks after he left office in a mire of scandal.
His former deputy Dominic Raab, who is among more than 100 Tory MPs backing Rishi Sunak in the race for No 10, warned that electing Mr Johnson would plunge the government back into “the Groundhog Day ... the soap opera, of Partygate” – given that he faces a parliamentary inquiry over the scandal.
With roughly half that number of nominations, Mr Johnson was expected to officially enter the race as he returned from his holiday in the Dominican Republic, taken outside of parliamentary recess, telling former trade minister Sir James Duddridge that “we are going to do this”.
Mr Johnson was reportedly booed by at least a couple of fellow passengers on his flight to the UK, as a number of Tory MPs suggested they would resign the whip if the “utterly divisive” former PM was reinstated.
Lord Frost backs Sunak insisting Tories must ‘move on’ from Johnson
Former Brexit minister David Frost has backed Rishi Sunak in the upcoming Tory leadership election, insisting the Conservative party must “move on” from Boris Johnson.
Taking to Twitter this morning, Lord Frost said that Mr Johnson “will always be a hero for delivering Brexit,” but added that it is “simply not right to risk repeating the chaos & confusion of the last year.”
“The Tory party must get behind a capable leader who can deliver a Conservative programme,” he said.
Reiussing his July statement endorsing Mr Sunak in last leadership election, Lord Frost concluded by saying: “Let’s get behind Rishi.”
What has happened in the Tory leadership race so far this morning?
For those just joining us on the blog, our political editor Andrew Woodcock has this comprehensive report on this morning’s developments, leading on Dominic Raab’s warning that the return of Boris Johnson would plunge the Tories back into the “soap opera” of Partygate.
Johnson return to plunge Tories into Partygate ‘Groundhog Day’, former deputy warns
Rishi Sunak passes threshold to join battle to succeed Liz Truss
Johnson pictured leaving Gatwick
Boris Johnson has been photographed at Gatwick Airport, where he arrived this morning from the Caribbean as Tory MPs in their dozens nominated him to re-enter No 10 just three months after being forced out.
Profile: Graham Brady – the man who tells Tory prime ministers the game is up
In this profile of Sir Graham Brady, our associate editor Sean O’Grady writes: “The chair of the 1922 Committee is the harbinger of political doom, the grim reaper of vaulting ambitions, the hateful Moros of Westminster.
“He’s quite a nice chap, though, Sir Graham. Tall, and with a toothy grin, he’s got a certain gentle presence. He’s amiable, courteous in manner, and surprisingly candid considering his position and the secrets he keeps so well.
“He’s been an MP since 1997, and, like some other older members of the executive committee of the 1922, is a bit of a throwback to an earlier era, to the kind of old-fashioned unambitious, uncomplaining backbencher that was once commonplace but which has now given way to a kind an insurgency of hyper-partisan populist nationalists.”
Here is the full piece:
Graham Brady: The man who tells Tory PMs the game is up – and helps usher in the next
One secret to the chair of the 1922 Committee’s longevity in the post is a rare ability to command some respect from most wings of the Conservative Party, writes Sean O’Grady
Father of the House backs Sunak for PM
Sir Peter Bottomley, who as Father of the House is the longest continuously-serving MP, has announced that he is backing Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister.
Sunak won’t enter race if Johnson receives 100 nominations, Tory MP suggests
One Tory MP has predicted that Rishi Sunak may not formally enter the race to replace Liz Truss if rival Boris Johnson receives the 100 nominations needed to appear on the first ballot, according to Cat Neilan of Tortoise Media.
Boris Johnson ‘one of the great political figures of our generation’, says Tory MP
Boris Johnson is “undeniably one of the great political figures of our generation”, Tory MP Paul Bristow has claimed.
“I think he is the man to lead the country, get us through this troubled time, as he has done before and ultimately lead the Conservative Party to victory at the next election,” he told LBC.
Johnson must be mulling whether ‘appropriate’ to enter race, says Tory MP
Boris Johnson must be thinking about whether it is “appropriate” for him to enter the leadership contest as he still faces a parliamentary inquiry into the Partygate scandal, Tory MP Dame Maria Miller has said.
She told BBC Breakfast: “I certainly think that Boris Johnson would be thinking very long and hard as to whether it would be appropriate to put himself forward to lead our country at a time where ... he is still subject to a very serious privileges committee investigation which could ultimately lead to him having to resign.
“ ... I am sure he, who has put our country first in his life even when he was sick and in hospital during the pandemic would not want to jeopardise the stability of our country, again that is why I am supporting Penny Mordaunt because I think she brings that stability.
“She can reach out to people who really need to have knowledge that they have got somebody in 10 Downing Street who really understands the struggles or ordinary people in this country.”
Priti Patel backs Boris Johnson to replace Liz Truss
Former home secretary Priti Patel has announced she is backing Boris Johnson in the leadership race because he had a “proven track record”.
Boris Johnson touches down in UK ahead of expected bid for No 10
Boris Johnson has arrived back in the UK from his Carribean holiday, touching down at Gatwick Airport at 10:19am for what is expected to be a bid to win a second stint as prime minister.
He has yet to formally announce whether he will mount a challenge to succeed Liz Truss, but support Sir James Duddridge said he has been telling allies he is “up for it”.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Boris Johnson arrives back in Britain for expected tilt at return to Downing Street
Boris Johnson has arrived back in the UK for what is expected to be a bid to reclaim the Conservative leadership and win a second stint as prime minister.
