Liz Truss resigns as PM after just 45 days in Downing Street

Boris Johnson has landed in the UK after flying back from his Caribbean holiday in the expectation of launching a bid to replace Liz Truss in Downing Street just weeks after he left office in a mire of scandal.

His former deputy Dominic Raab, who is among more than 100 Tory MPs backing Rishi Sunak in the race for No 10, warned that electing Mr Johnson would plunge the government back into “the Groundhog Day ... the soap opera, of Partygate” – given that he faces a parliamentary inquiry over the scandal.

With roughly half that number of nominations, Mr Johnson was expected to officially enter the race as he returned from his holiday in the Dominican Republic, taken outside of parliamentary recess, telling former trade minister Sir James Duddridge that “we are going to do this”.

Mr Johnson was reportedly booed by at least a couple of fellow passengers on his flight to the UK, as a number of Tory MPs suggested they would resign the whip if the “utterly divisive” former PM was reinstated.