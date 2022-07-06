What will it take to get Boris Johnson out – and when might it happen?

Three of the last four prime ministers resigned when they decided the game was up. Tony Blair, David Cameron and Theresa May announced that they would be standing down as soon as a successor was chosen; and the fourth, Gordon Brown, was defeated in a general election.

Boris Johnson, on the other hand, does not look as if he will go quietly. He will have to be forced out. The theory that he would have to go if sufficiently senior cabinet ministers resigned has been tested and its flaw has been revealed: there are always other MPs who will fill cabinet posts.

Another theory seems to be being tested today, which is that if enough junior ministers and hangers-on resign, the prime minister will have to go. Constitutionally, this is not the case. It would become difficult to staff all government departments if ministers keep resigning at today’s rate, but all that really proves is that the modern ministeriat is vastly inflated in numbers and that the civil service can keep the machinery of government running perfectly well.