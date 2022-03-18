Boris Johnson arrived at the Scottish Conservative Party conference in Aberdeen like someone turning up at his own funeral. Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, had pronounced Johnson’s premiership dead in January, signing a letter to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs, requesting a vote of no confidence in the party leader.

He was joined by 26 of the other 30 Tory members of the Scottish parliament (Ross is a member of both parliaments), who also called for the prime minister to resign, although actually getting rid of him is a matter for Westminster MPs alone.

They thought he was probably on the way out, and that they were safe in getting ahead of events by supporting what was likely to happen anyway. Naturally, they also had a big incentive to get their distancing in early, because Johnson was so unpopular in Scotland.