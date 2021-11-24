It was the best of speeches, it was the worst of speeches, depending on whose spin doctor you spoke to. It was a genius dead cat strategy, it was the ramblings of a PM that has lost his grip on reality. It was great for Keir Starmer, it was terrible for Keir Starmer. This was the essence of the general assessment surrounding Boris Johnson’s much-derided speech to the Confederation of Business Conference on Monday. Whatever you decide it was, at least it wasn’t uneventful.

We’ve all had an opinion, made the memes, read the commentary and viewed the parodies on TikTok but spare a thought for the poor team behind the speech who will forever be lambasted thanks to the prime minister losing his place.

It is the moment most political aides and private offices dread. Your principal is out there, on a stage, flying solo in front of all your critical stakeholders. Your carefully curated words, your diligent research all lead to this important moment when the eyes of the world are watching and despite all your genuine efforts what they see is a dishevelled heap.