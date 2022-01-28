The moment Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, announced that her force was investigating “events” in Downing Street and Whitehall that may have broken lockdown laws, it seemed that Sue Gray’s internal report couldn’t be published. Oh yes it can, government and police sources assured journalists, rather uncertainly. Just one or two details to be sorted out.

After days of confusion, it turns out that we were right first time. This morning’s statement from the Met police makes it clear that, if the Gray report is published, it will deal in full only with the events that no one is interested in.

As I understand it, of the 17 “gatherings” investigated by Gray, the police decided that eight of them were serious. In those eight cases there was strong evidence that the law had been broken. The other nine cases (although she did not say how many there were) “are assessed as not reaching the threshold for criminal investigation”, Dame Cressida said on Tuesday.