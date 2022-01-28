✕ Close ‘I really don't know’: MP Thérèse Coffey unaware of when Sue Gray report will be published

Rebel Tory MPs are expressing concerns that delays to Sue Gray’s partygate report may give the prime minister time to spin the findings in his favour.

One told The Independent: “If they have it in their hands for three days before Boris has to make his statement to the House, there’s no doubt it’ll leak like a sieve and there’ll be an effort to control the narrative and suggest he’s in the clear.”

It comes as No 10 this afternoon announced they still haven’t been sent the hotly anticipated report.

“It remains our intention to publish swiftly as possible once we receive the findings, and as you know the PM has committed to providing a statement in the House to respond to those findings,” the prime minister’s spokesperson said.

“It’s always been the case we will aim to publish as swiftly as possible, we would obviously need to speak to the Speaker.

“We’re delving into hypotheticals… our intention would be to publish as quickly as possible.”