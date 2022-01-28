Boris Johnson news - live: Gray report delay may give PM time to spin findings, rebels fear as wait continues
Findings of Cabinet Office inquiry yet to be presented to PM
Rebel Tory MPs are expressing concerns that delays to Sue Gray’s partygate report may give the prime minister time to spin the findings in his favour.
One told The Independent: “If they have it in their hands for three days before Boris has to make his statement to the House, there’s no doubt it’ll leak like a sieve and there’ll be an effort to control the narrative and suggest he’s in the clear.”
It comes as No 10 this afternoon announced they still haven’t been sent the hotly anticipated report.
“It remains our intention to publish swiftly as possible once we receive the findings, and as you know the PM has committed to providing a statement in the House to respond to those findings,” the prime minister’s spokesperson said.
“It’s always been the case we will aim to publish as swiftly as possible, we would obviously need to speak to the Speaker.
“We’re delving into hypotheticals… our intention would be to publish as quickly as possible.”
‘There wasn’t actually a cake'
Boris Johnson has insisted he could not have been “ambushed with cake” at a birthday party in Downing Street, reportedly telling allies there was no cake present at the time.
Earlier this week, it was reported Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie organised a surprise gathering for his birthday on 19 June with more than 30 people there.
Tory MP Colin Burns went on to defended Mr Johnson, telling Channel 4 News in comments he was later ridiculed for on social media: “As far as I can see, he was in a sense, ambushed with a cake. It was not a premeditated, organised party.”
But in the latest development in the Partygate saga, the close ally to the prime minister has now suggested there was not a cake after all.
Mr Burns told The Telegraph’s Chopper’s Politics podcast: “I’m told under some authority indeed from him that there actually wasn’t a cake.”
Watch: Liz Truss says government gets ‘value for money’ with flights
Foreign secretary Liz Truss has defended chartering a private jet to Australia after The Independent reported that the trip’s flights would have cost taxpayers around £500,00, writes Adam Forrest.
Truss said the private government plane was available “precisely so that government ministers can travel”.
Pressed on whether it would have been better to have used commercial flights instead, the minister said: “Every government decision is based on value for money.“We have a government plane specifically so ministers, like me in my role as foreign secretary, can go and do the work overseas, which is ultimately delivering for the British people.”
Nadhim Zahawi ‘instrumental’ in securing controversial Greensill loans, says steel magnate
Steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta wrote to senior minister Nadhim Zahawi to thank him for his “instrumental” role in helping secure controversial loans from Greensill Capital, newly-published details have revealed.
The Gupta Family Group Alliance (GFG) obtained the emergency, government-backed Covid loans during from Greensill – the failed finance firm at the centre of a political scandal about David Cameron’s lobbying activities.
In October 2020 Mr Gupta sent a letter to Mr Zahawi, who was then a minister in the business department, to thank him for his “support” in obtaining the Greensill loans through the British Business Bank, according to a report in the Financial Times.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says £500,000 Australia trip was made on ‘government plane’
Following on from Simon Calder’s exclusive, which found the foreign secretary flew by private jet to Australia at a cost of over half a million pounds to the taxpayer, Liz Truss has responded saying she used a government plane to take the trip, which she judged was a “good use” of public funds.
Ms Truss has said the government has a plane “precisely so that ministers can travel” after facing criticism for chartering a jet for her trip to Australia.
“I used the government plane - that is why we have a government plane: to enable government ministers to conduct government business, and that’s what I flew to Australia in,” she told broadcasters.
Asked whether she deemed its deployment a “good use” of public money, she replied: “We have a government plane precisely so that government ministers can travel.”
Boris Johnson should sack ‘woke crowd’ and ‘neo-socialists’ at No 10, says Lord Frost
Boris Johnson should clear out the “woke crowd” and “neo-socialists” at No 10 if he wants to cling on to power, ex-Brexit minister David Frost has said.
In a stinging attack on the prime minister, the Tory peer said “significant” changes were needed in policies and personnel at Downing Street.
Mr Johnson is fighting to save his premiership as Tory MPs wait for the findings of Sue Gray’s inquiry into lockdown-busting parties before deciding whether to send letters of no-confidence.
Met records decreases in ten specific crime groups in London, but increase in sexual offence reporting
The Metropolitan Police Service’s (MPS) crime figures published today show the 12 month rolling stats to September 2021 have recorded decreases in a number of crime groups including, theft, burglary and robbery.
According to the data compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), homicides have decreased by 13 per cent, knife crime by 32 per cent, knife crime with injury by 20 per cent, knife injury by 27 per cent, gun crime by 35 per cent and lethal barrel discharges by 21 per cent.
Other crime groups which have seen rates drop off are personal robbery by 44 per cent, personal robbery knife with injury by 34 per cent, burglary by 18.1 per cent, vehicle offences by 13.3 per cent and theft from person by 10.5 per cent
However, they also show a 15.6 per cent increase in sexual offence reporting in London.
