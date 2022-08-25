Boris Johnson’s flying visit to Kyiv on Ukraine’s National Day, exactly six months on from the Russian invasion, was of a piece with the man. It was risky, attention-seeking, warm-hearted, sincere at the time, played for effect, and undertaken with an eye, if not to his own place in history (wrongly, perhaps, I am not that cynical), then to a greater geopolitical vision of a time when Ukraine will be vindicated and Russia worsted.

The spirit of Churchill – or at least Johnson’s version of Churchillism – hovered benevolently. A sacred principle was at stake: might could not equal right. Johnson told Britons from Kyiv that all they faced was higher energy bills, while Ukrainians were “paying in their blood”. It was a characteristic Johnsonian line calculated for the UK news headlines (which duly appeared), and redolent, no doubt deliberately, of Churchill’s “blood, toil, tears and sweat”.

There was, though, a crucial difference between the circumstances of Churchill’s speech to MPs in 1940 and Johnson’s latest appearance with Ukraine’s president in Kyiv. Churchill was preparing his fellowcountrymen for a war in which Britain (and its Empire) was then the chief combatant against Nazi Germany. That war was Britain’s war, “our” war. It appeared as existential – to use the current terminology – to the British prime minister then, as Ukraine’s war does to Volodymyr Zelensky and his people now.