Sky News had a caption under its live broadcast: “Boris Johnson is answering MPs’ questions.” This was a mis-description. It should have said: “Keir Starmer is answering the PM’s questions.”

Boris Johnson was told off by Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker: “Maybe I could help a little to remind us it’s Prime Minister’s Questions; if we want Opposition Questions, we will need to change the standing orders.”

The prime minister was unabashed, responding to each of Starmer’s questions by asking one of his own. The same question each time. “What people would like to hear from the party opposite,” he said, “is whether or not they support the progress that this country is intending to make on 19 July.” Johnson pointed out that Starmer had said it was “reckless” to go ahead: “Does that mean he’s opposing it?”