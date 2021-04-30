W

hat should pro-Europeans do now? There are agonised debates among Remainers and I have been tuning in to them in recent months at online conferences and think tank events.

Some pro-EU figures want to abandon hopes of rejoining the EU and focus on making the UK’s new relationship with the bloc better and closer. But that is viewed as treacherous defeatism by ardent Europhiles in Labour and the Greens, while the Liberal Democrats at their spring conference pledged to campaign for the UK to rejoin the single market and customs union and build support for re-entry.

Many pro-Europeans are convinced the country will sooner or later realise it has made a catastrophic mistake over Brexit and seek to rejoin the EU club. I think they will be proved right about the economics but, sadly, I doubt that the British people will be clamouring to return.