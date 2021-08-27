Doctors have been ordered by the NHS to stop non-urgent blood tests until the middle of next month, Shaun Lintern, The Independent’s health correspondent, reports. First there were a few gaps on supermarket shelves, the next thing we know the health service is in trouble.

The causes of the shortage of glass tubes for blood tests are complicated. Becton Dickinson, the manufacturer, said increased global demand, “UK border challenges” and a shortage of raw materials were all to blame. In other words, it looks as if the twin effects of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit are continuing to work their disruption through society.

We need glass tubes for the vaccines, and the border checks imposed by Brexit are creating problems for the supply of everything from milkshakes to medical equipment.