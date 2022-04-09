The effects of Brexit are clear for the art world – backing local artists is the way forward
Trade barriers and the Covid-19 pandemic have affected the UK’s ability to import art, but have also created a unique opportunity for local talent to thrive, argues Patrick McCrae
The effects of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic have hit culture hard, but now it’s time to shine a light on emerging local artists
From the suspension of in-person events, exhibitions and art fairs to the scant provision offered by the government to protect freelancers, the art world has been hit harder than most throughout the pandemic.
The impact of multiple lockdowns threw the art world into disarray, but the pandemic has ultimately only exacerbated issues that Brexit was already causing for the art market.
