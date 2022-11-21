Be careful not to mention the ‘B’ word

There are some words that you type or read on a screen that make your heart feel like a stone dropping inside your chest. It can be the name of a former partner, or a reference to a place that is long gone – but still missed. You never know what it will be until it happens.

As I found out yesterday, one of those words that triggers this reaction deep within my soul is “Brexit”. Christ, even spelling it out just now was painful.

“Britain mulls Swiss-style ties with Brussels”, theSunday Timestold us over the weekend. All the greatest hits were played in the story. The government wants closer ties with the EU but doesn’t want free movement; the ERG is preemptively frothing at the mouth; the EU should want this as much as we want it; “Lord Forst”; “Chequers”. That last one made me flinch.