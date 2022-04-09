Why the UK’s energy independence is more important than ever

Britain has an abundance of renewable energy, we could power the whole country 20 times over, create truly sustainable jobs and real economic strength, says Dale Vince

Saturday 09 April 2022 12:19
Comments
<p>Renewables accounted for 39.3% of total energy generation in 2021 (PA)</p>

Renewables accounted for 39.3% of total energy generation in 2021 (PA)

(PA Wire)

Energy Independence is a term I first heard and started using more than 20 years ago. It has never been more relevant. Even our government is finally getting it.

Its origins are in sustainability, the idea of powering our entire country from our own renewable energy sources: the wind, sun and sea. Creating vast new industries, truly sustainable jobs – and great economic strength. I’ll explain that last part in a minute.

This focus has been prompted by the energy crisis which began last September and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. And the realisation that we depend on some dodgy people and volatile global markets for our energy supplies.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in