Energy Independence is a term I first heard and started using more than 20 years ago. It has never been more relevant. Even our government is finally getting it.

Its origins are in sustainability, the idea of powering our entire country from our own renewable energy sources: the wind, sun and sea. Creating vast new industries, truly sustainable jobs – and great economic strength. I’ll explain that last part in a minute.

This focus has been prompted by the energy crisis which began last September and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. And the realisation that we depend on some dodgy people and volatile global markets for our energy supplies.