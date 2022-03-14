The war in Ukraine is filling the headlines – but behind the scenes is another battle that has been raging since 2011: Vladimir Putin’s war on drugs.

The Russian president recently accused the Ukrainian leadership of being “a gang of drug addicts”, making clear his view of Ukrainian politicians – as well as people who are dependent on drugs.

His strident views on addiction are well-documented: in 2011, he declared “total war” on those that use drugs; yet, paradoxically, the number of Russians using drugs rose from an estimated 6 million in 2011, to the most recent estimate of 8 million people in 2018. In my view, this only serves to demonstrate how this punitive policy facilitates expansion – rather than contraction – of drug use.