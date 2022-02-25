Putin tells Ukrainian military to ‘take power into own hands’ and overthrow Zelensky

Vladimir Putin has today called on the Ukrainian military to seize power in their country and overthrow President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Russian president’s comments come as troops and tanks entered the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, on Friday morning, amid continued heavy fighting with Ukrainian military forces.

At a televised meeting with Russia’s security council, Mr Putin said: “I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian radical nationalists) to use your children, wives and elders as human shields.

“Take power into your own hands, it will be easier for us to reach agreement.”

Mr Putin added that Russian servicemen in Ukraine were acting “bravely, professionally and heroically.”

The second day of Russia’s assault on Ukraine has focused on the Ukrainian capital, where there has been intensive gunfire and explosions.

Ukrainian officials reported at least 137 deaths on the Ukrainian side and claimed hundreds on the Russian one. Russian authorities have released no casualty figures.

Mr Zelensky pleaded with Moscow to hold talks, and with western powers to act faster to cut off Russia’s economy and provide military help.

“When bombs fall on Kyiv, it happens in Europe, not just in Ukraine,” he said. “When missiles kill our people, they kill all Europeans.”

The Ukrainian president is believed to be in hiding as he is a key target for the Russia military.

