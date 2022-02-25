Russian forces enter Kyiv as Ukraine capital rocked by gunfire and explosions

Russian tanks entered the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, on Friday morning as Moscow’s invasion of the country accelerated, forcing president Volodymyr Zelensky into hiding.

Local residents were urged to fight back with Molotov cocktails against the encroaching Russian forces, which appear to be moving through the suburb of Obolon - just over five miles north of the city centre and its parliamentary buildings.

Sirens sounded out across the city since the early hours of Friday, with residents forced to take shelter in underground metro stations following a series of Russian aerial attacks that hit the densely populated Pozniake neighbourhood, in which at least eight people were reportedly injured.

Tetyana Filevska, a resident of the city and deputy director of the Ukrainian Institute, told The Independent: “We urgently need all the help to our army, people and country. We need guns and equipment, medicines, economic aid - but most of all we need solidarity in fighting Russia. We are keeping Europe safe, you all have to understand this. Putin won’t stop on Ukraine. He will go further.”

Among the signs that the Ukrainian capital was increasingly threatened, the military said on Friday that a group of Russian spies and saboteurs was seen in a district of Kyiv about three miles north of the city centre.

Earlier, the military said that Russian forces had seized two Ukrainian military vehicles and some were heading towards the city to try to infiltrate under the guise of being locals. CCTV has also captured Russian tanks entering Ukraine from Belarus and Crimea.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said Kyiv “could well be under siege” in what US officials believe is a brazen attempt by Russian president Vladimir Putin to install his own regime.

In a Twitter post from the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, residents of Obolon were urged “to inform about the movement of equipment”.

The posted added: “Make Molotov cocktails, neutralise the occupier! Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!”

According to the Italian prime minister, who was due to speak with the Ukrainian leader on Friday morning, Mr Zelensky has since been forced into hiding as Russian troops close in on the heart of Kyiv. “President Zelensky told us that he is hiding somewhere and that Ukraine has no more time,” prime minister Mario Draghi said.

Earlier in the day, his grasp on power increasingly tenuous, Mr Zelensky appealed to global leaders for even more severe sanctions than those imposed by Western allies and for defence assistance.

“If you don’t help us now, if you fail to offer a powerful assistance to Ukraine, tomorrow the war will knock on your door,” said the leader, who cut diplomatic ties with Moscow, declared martial law and ordered a full military mobilisation that would last 90 days.