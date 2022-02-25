Ukraine’s defence ministry has asked citizens to remain vigilant and make Molotov cocktails to take on invading Russian troops.

In a statement on Twitter, Ukraine’s defence ministry asked citizens in Obolon, a northern district of capital Kyiv to remain alert, stay indoors and inform the government of any movement of Russian troops and military equipment.

“Make Molotov cocktails, neutralise the occupier! Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!” the defence ministry said in a tweet in the Ukrainian language.

The statement comes as Kyiv authorities told the residents of Obolon that “active hostilities” were approaching, reported Reuters.

Russian tanks entered Kyiv on Friday morning as the city was rocked by explosions and gunfire.

On Thursday, Russia invaded Ukraine after president Vladimir Putin announced what he called a “special military operation”.

The full-scale military invasion left 137 people dead on the first day.

Several explosions were heard in Kyiv from the early hours of Friday.

In an address to the nation, president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the Russian assault resumed at 4am local time and said his country had been “left alone” to defend itself.

“They are killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets,” said the president. “It’s foul and will never be forgiven.”

“Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of Nato membership? Everyone is afraid.”

“The fate of the country depends fully on our army, security forces, all of our defenders,” he had said, adding that Russian forces had already entered Kyiv.

In another statement on Twitter, the defence ministry said that the country lifted age restrictions on army recruitments.

“Today Ukraine needs everything,” said Yuri Galushkin, the commander of Ukraine’s territorial defence forces.

“All procedures for joining TPO [Territorial Defence Forces] are simplified. Carry only your passport and identification code. There are no age restrictions. If you have problems on the ground, please refer to this official statement,” the tweet said.

In a statement on Facebook, Ukraine’s border guard said males aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country.

The border guard said the restriction will remain in force for the duration of the period of martial law in Ukraine.

In the immediate aftermath of the Russian attack on Thursday, Mr Zelensky had declared martial law and said the country would “defeat everyone.”

“We are working. The army is working,” he said. “Don’t panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine.”