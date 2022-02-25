A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds so that they bloom when the army personnel die on the soil of her homeland.

The woman was captured on camera voicing the outrage as Russia launched a war on Ukraine on Thursday with armoured tanks rolling through the cities after breaking borders and dozens of deaths.

The woman asked the soldiers: "Who are you?" and the soldier standing on a street said: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."

After asking if they were Russias, she said: "So what the f*** are you doing here?”

As the soldiers tried to calm her down, the enraged woman said: "You’re occupants, you’re fascists! What the f*** are you doing on our land with all these guns?”

“Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here,” she said.

She continued to offer him the seeds of sunflower, which is the national flower of Ukraine.

The video clip has gone viral on social media with more than two million views and an outpour of emotional comments.

“The coming days and nights in #Ukraine are likely going to be long and hard. But with spirit like this woman shows, #Putin may find he bit off way more than he can chew. #PocketSunflowers to grow sunflowers from their graves!” a Twitter user said.

“Am I the only one reading that over and over, and getting chills each time?” Chris Taylor, a Twitter user said.

Her video came as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued on the second day and explosions were heard in capital Kiev. The death toll continued to mount with over 100 Ukrainian lives lost in the first 24 hours of fighting.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians have poured into the streets to protest their country’s war on Ukraine and several continued to raise emotional calls on social media to stop the war.

Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow, as they protested on Thursday.

“I want to ask Ukrainians for forgiveness. We didn’t vote for those who unleashed the war,” Tatyana Usmanova, an opposition activist in Moscow, wrote on Facebook.