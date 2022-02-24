Dozens of Ukrainians gathered in New York’s Times Square on Thursday to protest the Russian invasion.

The crowd sang hymns and chanted “stop Russian Hitler” and “Stand with Ukraine” while holding a giant national flag.

Tetyana Sirman joined the protest with her son Levy Gershanovich, who held a sign saying “Russia bombing Ukraine”.

Ms Sirman told The Independent the world needed to wake up to the threat posed by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“We’re concerned not only for Ukraine, we’re concerned for all of Europe. Putin needs to be stopped right now otherwise everybody will pay the price.

A Ukrainian family join the protests in Times Square on Thursday (Bevan Hurley/The Independent)

“Innocent people are being bombed right now that have nothing to do with any agenda. Putin lies about the history, he twists everything to his own benefit. And this is just horrible that the world is watching and letting it unfold like that.”

Ms Sirman, who was born in Ukraine, said she believed the West would finally be compelled to take collective action against Russian aggression.

A Ukrainian family watches on as protesters chanted ‘Putin is a killer' (Bevan Hurley/The Independent)

“I don’t have the recipe, but there are a lot of smart people who know what to do and they need to act right now before it’s too late. It could mean World War Three for the world, and people need to understand.”

The crowd, many draped in the blue and yellow national colours of Ukraine, chanted in English and Ukrainian, saying “Putin is a killer”.

Another protester, Vladimir Sobur said he thought he was watching a bad movie as news of the invasion broke on Wednesday night.

“I thought ‘is this really happening?’ I thought it was some kind of stupid joke. How can you stab the knife in your brother. Ukraine is in a war with Russia for no reason.”

Vladimir Sobur joined the protest in Times Square. He watched in horror news of the invasion on Wednesday night (Bevan Hurley/The Independent)

The protesters then headed north along Times Square towards a second demonstration at the Russian Embassy to the United Nations.

Earlier, in the Little Ukraine area of Manhattan’s East Village neighbourhood, Ukrainians living in New York said they wanted to see more action from the West.

Sergiy Donkin, the head of a local Ukrainian-US organisation, told The Independent the Ukrainian military could hold out against Russian forces for a time, but would need additional military and financial backing.

“Ukraine has a strong army right now, has a good president. There’s no panic, we need to stop this crazy guy, Putin. He is terrorist number one in the world,” he told The Independent on Thursday.

“I hope that the US stops this crazy guy. America, England, every normal country needs to support us.”

Mr Donkin said he hadn’t slept since the invasion began, and was in close contact with friends and family back home.

“I feel very very bad, because what can I do to help? Maybe send money. Every Ukrainian will do something. Everybody is thinking about how they can help. All of my family are living in Ukraine, my cousins, my parents.”