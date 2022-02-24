Ukrainians in New York say their worst fears have been confirmed after Russia launched a large-scale invasion of their homeland late on Thursday night.

Members of the US-based non-profit Razom for Ukraine are organising medical supplies and helping to train civilian medics as part of a country-wide effort to repel the Russian military.

Board member Maria Genkin, 46, told The Independent the organisation had raised $70,000 in recent days as part of the effort.

Ms Genkin, who moved to the US 27 years ago, said she had spent much of Thursday coordinating with territorial defence units in Ukraine.

“As volunteers we’re looking for ways to source it and bring it into the country. We’re pooling all of our resources and helping the boots on the ground.”

Ms Genkin said army veterans she had worked with to help transition into new careers were now being recalled to their military units to take up arms against the Russians.

The Ukrainian diaspora around the world was getting behind the war effort, she said.

Ms Genkin grew up in Lviv in the west of Ukraine and is ethnically Russian. Her husband Dmitriy is Russian, and says he is despondent at Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

He says they will no longer teach their two children Aaron and Dasha their mother tongue.

“It’s time to stop speaking Russian,” said Mr Genkin.

“So much effort has been spent on passing the language to the children, and for what? On the other hand, it is important to know the language of the enemy.”

Ms Genkin said she had received a lot of support from Russians living in New York.

“I’m fortunate that I don’t know anyone that supports Vladimir Putin in my community.

“Most of the Russians I speak with are educated, most of them left Russia because they didn’t see any hope with Vladimir Putin in power. There’s a great deal of emotional support from the Russian community here.”

Some US-based Ukrainians were planning to fly home to help with the war effort, others were torn about how they could best help their compatriots, she said.

“I long to be there but probably will not jump on a plane in this moment. I think I can do more from here.”

Ms Genkin is desperately worried for her family in Ukraine, including her 94-year-old grandmother who lives in Kiev.

A protest was being planned outside the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations at 1pm on Thursday.

Helga Hitko, a New York-based Ukrainian model, fears for her family back home (Helga Hitko)

Helga Hitko, a New York-based model from Ukraine, said she was devastated at the news from her homeland.

Ms Hitko took part in New York Fashion Week last week and said she spoke to other models from Russia who were equally aghast at their country’s war posturing.

“Russian people, the people I speak to, they agree because it doesn’t look like someone with a healthy mind is doing this.”

She said the West had been too slow to impose sanctions on Russia.

“Putin literally came out and said ‘I think Ukraine is not a country any more’.

“You have no right to say this area is part of your country. If you’re doing that, it means it’s time to act. What else are you waiting for?”

“If they are able to do it to Ukraine, guys that’s not a good sign, none of you are doing well.”