Angry crowd mobs Russian ambassador’s car in Dublin after Ukraine invasion
Protesters ‘boo’ vehicles as they attempt to pass into embassy
An angry crowd booed and threw things at a car carrying the Russian ambassador to Ireland following the invasion of Ukraine.
Protestors mobbed the vehicle on Friday as others holding and draped in Ukrainian flags stood nearby.
The car was brought to a standstill as demonstrators got in the way, before heading into the embassy in Dublin.
The crowd had gathered to protest against the invasion of Ukraine, which was launched by sea, land and air in the early hours of Thursday.
Russian tanks entered Kyiv on the second day of the attack, with the capital city also hit by explosions and gunfire. Fighting continued elsewhere, including around the eastern cities of Chernihiv and Melitopo.
Ukraine’s president said on Thursday night more than 100 people had been killed in the conflict before the end of the first day and hundreds more injured.
Crowds protested outside the Russian embassy in Dublin on Friday, with banners saying “no war” and “want to see family alive”.
As the ambassador drove into the residence, a man stepped in front of the first car to hold a sign. Someone else draped the Ukrainian flag over the windscreen.
More then crowded around the car, while others chanted “boo” and “go home” in the background.
The demonstrators outside the embassy, many of them Ukrainian, were joined by other nationalities, including Russians.
Protests have taken place across the world against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including in London and Russia itself.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies