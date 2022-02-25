An angry crowd booed and threw things at a car carrying the Russian ambassador to Ireland following the invasion of Ukraine.

Protestors mobbed the vehicle on Friday as others holding and draped in Ukrainian flags stood nearby.

The car was brought to a standstill as demonstrators got in the way, before heading into the embassy in Dublin.

The crowd had gathered to protest against the invasion of Ukraine, which was launched by sea, land and air in the early hours of Thursday.

Russian tanks entered Kyiv on the second day of the attack, with the capital city also hit by explosions and gunfire. Fighting continued elsewhere, including around the eastern cities of Chernihiv and Melitopo.

Ukraine’s president said on Thursday night more than 100 people had been killed in the conflict before the end of the first day and hundreds more injured.

Crowds protested outside the Russian embassy in Dublin on Friday, with banners saying “no war” and “want to see family alive”.

As the ambassador drove into the residence, a man stepped in front of the first car to hold a sign. Someone else draped the Ukrainian flag over the windscreen.

More then crowded around the car, while others chanted “boo” and “go home” in the background.

The demonstrators outside the embassy, many of them Ukrainian, were joined by other nationalities, including Russians.

Protests have taken place across the world against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including in London and Russia itself.