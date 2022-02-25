Ukraine crisis: What happened on day one?

As Ukraine wakes up to day two of the Russian invasion, we take a look back at what unfolded yesterday.

Yesterday (Thursday), Russian forces moved quickly across several Ukrainian territories with gunfire, aerial attacks and explosions.

Forces took Chernobyl in the later hours of the evening and closed in on the capital city of Kiev early this morning (Friday).

Footage captures an insight into what civilians were subjected to.

Many woke to the sounds of air raid sirens with others waking to the sight of the Ivano-Frankivsk airport being bombed.

Around 137 people have died and 316 were injured less than one day into Putin’s assault.

