Politics is almost always chaos and confusion, and almost never conspiracy. But it is tempting to think that Rishi Sunak planted a seed on purpose, to lure Labour into a trap that he can exploit in his Budget speech.

It was reported about a week ago that the chancellor was considering a cut in VAT on energy bills, to help relieve the burden of rising prices on people on low incomes. At the weekend, the idea was taken up by Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, who advocated abolishing VAT on energy bills for six months.

It sounded like a good and prudent way to alleviate hardship. She told Andrew Marr: “VAT receipts have come in more than £2bn above forecast. Let’s use that money to ease that pressure on people who are worried about the winter months, about putting food on the table and heating their homes.”