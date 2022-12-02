An instance that shows economic pressure can work

They have become the weapon of choice for politicians. Unable to tackle a person or a country head-on, they resort to sanctions.

I would not be alone in doubting their worth, regarding them as too easily deployed and generally ineffective. In many cases, the target will find a way of shielding their assets and they can carry on as normal.

If they’re designed to achieve a policy switch that rarely succeeds either. So far, the UK has sanctioned more than 1,000 Russians since Vladimir Putin gave the order to invade Ukraine in February – another 22 were added to the banned list this week – with no discernible impact on Russia’s stance.