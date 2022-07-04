Don’t tax the childless – 30-year-olds like me can’t afford to have kids
How on earth, asks Marie Le Conte, do you want me to start thinking about making, and then raising an entire other human being in these conditions?
Having a womb, I have found, is not unlike having blue hair. I used to dye my hair blue, back in my twenties; people would often comment on it, positively or negatively, at parties or in the street. My relatives had thoughts on it and so did strangers; having blue hair was fun but I was never quite allowed to forget that it was there.
Having a womb, come to think of it, is different from having blue hair. I cannot change my mind on the ownership of a womb then decide to get rid of it in about half an hour in my bathroom, thanks to a £7 product from Superdrug.
Still, it is something that people comment on, have thoughts about, and generally stop me from forgetting it is there. I am 30, so I should have children, and I ideally should’ve had them a few years ago. If I cannot invent time travel, having them now would do; several of them, of course, the more the better, chop chop.
