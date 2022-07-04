Having a womb, I have found, is not unlike having blue hair. I used to dye my hair blue, back in my twenties; people would often comment on it, positively or negatively, at parties or in the street. My relatives had thoughts on it and so did strangers; having blue hair was fun but I was never quite allowed to forget that it was there.

Having a womb, come to think of it, is different from having blue hair. I cannot change my mind on the ownership of a womb then decide to get rid of it in about half an hour in my bathroom, thanks to a £7 product from Superdrug.

Still, it is something that people comment on, have thoughts about, and generally stop me from forgetting it is there. I am 30, so I should have children, and I ideally should’ve had them a few years ago. If I cannot invent time travel, having them now would do; several of them, of course, the more the better, chop chop.