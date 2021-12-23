What are children worried about this Christmas? Which presents will be under the tree and what family members will visit? For some, the worries are deeper and much more sobering.

I hope all of us can agree no child should spend their Christmas holidays anxious about becoming homeless. But our research shows that right now 200,000 children living in privately rented homes are under threat of being evicted this winter. One in five renting parents say their children know they are struggling to pay the rent, and one in ten say their children worry about becoming homeless.

These very adult fears are not what any parent would want their child to feel. Parents like Kat, who tells us her eight-year-old son knows they’re being evicted, that he understands this is the last Christmas they’ll spend in their home. She says he’s scared. She’s trying to make this Christmas magical because she doesn’t know where they’ll be in the new year.