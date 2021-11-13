When the Jamaican prime minister, Andrew Holness, delivered his opening statement at Cop26, nothing he said was particularly groundbreaking. He called for more funding for low carbon initiatives, and commended his administration’s mangrove restoration and reforestation efforts.

Despite his calls for “urgent and decisive action”, at home Holness’s administration continues to enact widespread environmental mismanagement. Some Jamaicans are cynical and feel that Holness’s presence on the world stage appears more like a money grab than a symbol of any real concern for the environment.

The Holness administration, in office since 2016, has presided over a boom in Jamaica’s mining sector, driven by renewed growth in the bauxite industry. Bauxite ore is refined into aluminium, a key input in the automobile and aircraft manufacturing industry. A 2020 study by the Jamaica Environmental Trust found that the public health costs of bauxite mining could be as much as $13bn a year, while Jamaica earns only $1bn per annum from it, representing less than 3 per cent of GDP in 2018.