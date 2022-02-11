I love a good conspiracy theory – but how far is too far?
What’s that? The world is run by a clandestine order of monks posing as banking magnates? Excellent. Thought so, writes Katy Brand
The trouble with conspiracy theories is that they often seem a lot more fun and interesting than real life. And let me put my hands up at this point and say I love a good conspiracy theory.
The world is run by a clandestine order of monks posing as banking magnates? Excellent. Thought so. And what’s this? The last descendant of Jesus Christ is living in a small Scottish hamlet, biding her time until she makes a glorious return? And the Illuminati is involved? Let me Google it.
What’s that you say? Jay-Z has Illuminati symbols all over his latest video? As a code to communicate secretly with the clandestine order of monks…sorry, I’ve lost the thread a little bit now, but don’t worry – keep talking and I’ll pick it up.
