The trouble with conspiracy theories is that they often seem a lot more fun and interesting than real life. And let me put my hands up at this point and say I love a good conspiracy theory.

The world is run by a clandestine order of monks posing as banking magnates? Excellent. Thought so. And what’s this? The last descendant of Jesus Christ is living in a small Scottish hamlet, biding her time until she makes a glorious return? And the Illuminati is involved? Let me Google it.

What’s that you say? Jay-Z has Illuminati symbols all over his latest video? As a code to communicate secretly with the clandestine order of monks…sorry, I’ve lost the thread a little bit now, but don’t worry – keep talking and I’ll pick it up.