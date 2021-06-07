The light is getting bigger at the end of the Covid tunnel. Since being jabbed more than two weeks ago, I have been busy ticking off lots of “first time since March 2020” events. These include galleries, restaurants, going on public transport, having friends in the house, cinema and theatre.

I have also been back up north to visit my mother in her nursing home; a journey which took eight hours – complete with an AA drama which, mercifully, coincided with a lunch stop on the M6 toll road. Given the choice, Norton Canes is a fine service station at which to grind to a halt, because it has a Leon – and if you’re going to spend 90 minutes waiting for the third emergency service, then I can heartily recommend spending some of that time scoffing a paprika chicken and roast veg box. I digress.

A lot of people question why my mother is in a nursing home in Lancashire, when her three children live down south?