What a shambles. what a massive, all-round disastrous, expletives-undeleted, shambles. The recurrent theme of the seven-plus hours of testimony from the prime minister’s former chief adviser on Wednesday was that the way the UK is governed had proved totally unequal to coping with the mega-crisis of a pandemic.

“Over and over again”, said Dominic Cummings, it had been a case “very much of lions being led by donkeys.”

“When the public needed us most,” he said, “the government failed.”