The more Dominic Cummings calls Boris Johnson stupid, the clearer it becomes who has outwitted whom. The prime minister’s former chief adviser had another go at telling the world how useless his former boss is on Twitter last night. This predictably sent much of the website into meltdown, because the one person very online Remainers hate more than Johnson is Cummings. Yet Cummings attacks the prime minister with such extravagant venom, and from a position of such insider authority, that they cannot help but thrill to the takedown.

Johnson “never had a scoobydoo what the deal he signed meant”, Cummings said, claiming that “we” agreed to a Brexit deal with no intention of sticking to it. “We wriggled through with best option we could and intended to get the [shopping trolley – his name for Johnson] to ditch bits we didn’t like after whacking Corbyn,” wrote Cummings.

Later in the Twitter thread, the “we” becomes “I”, when someone pointed out that Lord Frost, the Brexit minister who negotiated the deal, said the government intended to implement the Northern Ireland protocol, despite its concerns when signing it. “He has to say that! It was never my intention,” said Cummings. “I always intended an internal market bill after we won a majority, to tidy things up. The trolley obviously never understood what was going on at any stage. He didn’t even understand what the customs union was until November 2020.”