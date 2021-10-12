The day when the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic was described as “one of the worst public health failures ever” was certainly a good day to let it quietly but certainly be known that it has done just as bad a job with regard to Brexit, and in that sense, Lord David Frost did not disappoint.

Lord Frost, who is still described as the government’s chief Brexit negotiator, because almost two full years after Brexit he is still negotiating it, and mainly with himself, flew to Lisbon on Tuesday to stand in front of some curtains and, in front of fully 275 online viewers, gave himself an absolute kicking.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, he explained, isn’t working. About this, he’s absolutely correct. For none of the last three weeks has anyone in Northern Ireland had any problems buying petrol, which shows very clearly, more clearly than the government can cope with in fact, that Brexit simply isn’t working there. Arguably, it’s not even happening there.

The whole point of Brexit is that the United Kingdom should be free to forge its own path in the world, under the watch of the only government it’s ever had that has ever been stupid enough to want to do it. (And which has felt the need to bring a very dimly regarded diplomat called David Frost back from semi-retirement at the Scotch Whisky Association, in order to make it happen, but who hasn’t actually managed to make it happen, which is why he’s still at it.)

We must all Brexit together, as one nation. And the clear fact that Northern Ireland has not had its path forged toward the land where everything’s broken just won’t do at all. Northern Ireland also hasn’t had any of the food and fizzy drink shortages that were the direct result of ongoing CO2 shortages, because it’s still, de facto, in the EU’s single market, where none of those problems exist. And it is absolutely vital to the success of Brexit that Northern Ireland go through the same misery as the rest of us.

✕ Lord Frost accuses EU of using Northern Ireland to try to reverse referendum result

To make this happen, David Frost had to give a very self important speech, which began, for no reason at all, with a lengthy discussion of the titles he likes to give his speeches, which are all references to the writings of Sir Edmund Burke, the founding father of conservatism who, were he alive today, would certainly have regarded Brexit as the single stupidest thing the UK has ever done, but which Lord Frost is far too stupid to be able to work out.

“People must be governed in a manner agreeable to their temper and disposition,” he said, quoting Burke. That he said these words on the day in which a government of which he is a member was found responsible for one of the worst public health disasters there has ever been, is a measure of the man’s chutzpah, by which we mean ridiculousness. But further, larger measures would be poured shortly after.

He would also claim that, “Low taxes, free speech, and the maximum possible amount of economic and political freedom for individuals, are the best choices we could make as a country.” Again, he made these claims while being an actual member of the government that has set overall tax rates at the highest they have been for 80 years and, on the free speech front, is introducing the most outrageous bans on the right to protest that any British government has ever dared.

Naturally, that was only a warm up for the real outrages to come. Frost would explain that he was setting out a brand new protocol for Northern Ireland, because the one he personally negotiated, and signed, doesn’t work. This, partly, was because it was signed “in haste”, which it was, and it was signed “in haste” because he personally and deliberately ran down the clock on the negotiating time available in the absurd belief it put more pressure on the EU than it did on him, before he would ultimately cave in, sign something he didn’t understand, then fly to Lisbon a few years later to whine about the unfairness of it all. Whine, in short, about his own venal shamelessness.

That he expects the EU to be “flexible”, to be “creative”, to be “ambitious” about cleaning up his own mess is shocking but not surprising. The tragic thing is he probably is genuinely dismayed that the EU won’t behave in the way he wants it to, even though the fact that it never does was one of the primary reasons him and his mates gave for wanting to leave in the first place. That the EU will never change its ways was, once upon a time, one of the main reasons to leave it. And now, here we are, angrily demanding it be all the things it isn’t, to solve a problem entirely of Frost and co’s making.

We are very much back to the Blazing Saddles phase of Brexit, the do as I say or I’ll shoot myself in the head phase, and hoping that the EU will be too appalled by the blood spatter that may land on them as to actually do as we ask.

There’s a chance, of course, that it might. But if not, well, don’t worry, Frosty will be along with some more drivel in due course. There’ll always be someone else to blame, as we all go gleefully down the swanee together.